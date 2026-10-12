Patrons recall frightening scene outside of Stoughton bar following police-involved shooting

STOUGHTON, Mass. — Public House is back open after a deadly police involved shooting outside the Stoughton bar early Saturday morning.

While the incident had nothing to do with the bar itself, people who were there that night say they’re still in disbelief that something like this happened right outside.

“Oh, OK, this is major,” patron TJ Chamberlain recalled thinking as he realized something serious was unfolding outside Public House on Monk Street.

Stoughton police swarmed the area just after midnight Saturday after multiple 911 calls reported that a man was trying to hit people with his car.

Large police investigation in Stoughton

“I knew some of the people he almost ran over, so certainly a scary sight for them,” Chamberlain said. “I’m glad everyone’s OK.”

Police ultimately shot the man. Investigators say he was treated at the scene and taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office has identified the man as 32-year-old Salaheddine Yagoub and said he had no known address.

Neighbors said they continued to see a police presence in the area throughout the weekend, but described the neighborhood as typically quiet.

“I never saw it like this,” one neighbor said. “Normally, it’s safe.”

Public House management said on social media that the incident was not connected to the business, describing it instead as “a Monk Street issue.” Management also thanked staff members for keeping patrons safe during the incident.

“It was actually pretty calm,” Chamberlain said. “I think the staff did a really good job keeping everybody calm, especially with how hectic the moment was.”

For Chamberlain, seeing something like this happen in Stoughton was particularly shocking.

“You think Stoughton is very quiet, so seeing something like this happen is certainly out of the ordinary,” he said.

The shooting remains under investigation. Authorities say there is no ongoing threat to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group