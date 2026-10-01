Aggressive bull elk rams vehicle, smashes side window

This giant elk was taking no bull.

An aggressive bull elk, perhaps viewing a vehicle as a rival to his harem, took matters into his own antlers at a Colorado park on Sept. 18.

The elk, nicknamed “Crash” or “Smash” by area residents, is known for charging at vehicles at Estes Park. On this occasion, the animal let a motorist know who the boss was, using his giant antlers to butt the vehicle and then smash a side rear window on the passenger’s side, The Fort Collins Coloradan reported.

The Honda was idling near a golf course where the bull elk and his “harem” were congregating, USA Today reported. The animals were camped on the green and the fairways leading to the putting surface, according to the newspaper.

The elk left the green and trotted toward the Honda, picking up speed as he banged into the side of the vehicle and then used his antlers to shatter the glass, according to a video taken at the scene.

“Oh, oh, oh, that’s not good,” one man can be heard saying in the clip.

“I’m out of here, I’m done,” a woman comments.

“I don’t blame you,” the man answers. “Ohhh, that was bad.”

As the Honda speeds away, the bull elk trots contentedly back toward his harem and bugles his presence, USA Today reported.

The elk rut, or mating season, typically runs from mid-September through mid-October in that part of Colorado, according to the newspaper.

“The elk rut is a wild time of year,” the Estes Park website notes. “He uses that high-pitch bugle to attract cows (females) and his rack and boldness to fight for their honor. The bigger and more mature bulls have the best chances of mating.

“The drama doesn’t only unfold in the mountains: It is not uncommon to see a harem of 30 cows with one or two bull elk sprawled across the lawns of the golf courses in town.”

Motorists, take heed. The shot coming from the golf course could be the one taken by an overly enthusiastic bull elk.

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