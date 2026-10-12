On your radar: Storm to bring rain and wind, with snow for parts of New England

DEDHAM, Mass. — A storm system that’s expected to sweep across New England on Friday could bring a soggy, windy end to the workweek before much colder air settles in for the weekend.

Friday is shaping up to be a washout, with periods of rain and gusty winds expected as the system moves through the region.

Behind the front, temperatures will tumble. By Saturday, highs in the Boston area could struggle to reach 50 degrees, and brisk winds will make it feel even colder.

It will be cold enough for snow in parts of northern New England, with snowfall possible in the mountains Friday night into Saturday. No snow is expected locally.

Wind chills will also be something to watch Saturday as the colder air combines with gusty conditions.

Sunday should bring brighter skies, but the chilly weather will stick around. Temperatures could fall low enough for frost or even freezing conditions in parts of the Boston area early Sunday morning.

Find forecast updates at the Boston 25 Weather page.

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