Watch: Hundreds of bison stage stampede at Grand Teton National Park

A Wyoming tour guide captured dramatic footage of hundreds of bison kicking up dust as they stampeded at Grand Teton National Park.

Billy Fabian, who works for Jackson Hole Eco Tour Adventures, posted the bison run in an Instagram post on Monday, using the theme music from “The Good, The Bad and The Ugly” as a backdrop, USA Today reported.

“Maybe the most awe-inspiring event I have ever seen!” Billy Fabian wrote in an Instagram post. “I still have chills.”

The images conjure up the Old West that “The Man Without a Name” would have roamed. However, that view is punctured by modern-day touches, such as paved roads and parked cars -- not to mention spectators wearing colorful outfits, according to the newspaper.

It was unclear what prompted the gallop by the bison, who can reach speeds up to 35 mph. Sometimes, the large animals can be triggered by perceived threats or disturbances, causing panic among herd members, USA Today reported.

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