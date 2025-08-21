Trending

Taylor Swift announces another ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ variant

By Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Taylor Swift
"The Life of a Showgirl" FILE PHOTO: Taylor Swift attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording A)
Swifties better start saving up their money. She’s announced yet another version of her upcoming album.

Taylor Swift’s official site boasted another countdown to 2 p.m. ET on Thursday, this time on a blue glitter background. When it hit zero, she pulled back the curtain on “The Life of a Showgirl: Baby, That’s Show Business Collection.”

It is another limited release album, one in yellow and orange vinyl called the Lovely Bouquet Golden Vinyl or a blue glitter option called Lakeside Beach Blue Sparkle Vinyl.

Both cost $29.99 each and are a “limited run first and only pressing” available until Aug. 23 at 1:59 p.m. ET or while supplies last.

They can be preordered on Swift’s website.

Earlier this week, she announced “The Big Shiny Bug Vinyl Collection,” which was also a limited run.

Swift announced “The Life of a Showgirl” during a two-hour appearance on the podcast hosted by her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and his brother, Jason, The New York Times reported last week.

“The Life of a Showgirl” will be released on Oct. 3.

