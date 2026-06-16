Young man dies after being pulled from Cape Cod pond

MASHPEE, Mass. — A young man is dead after emergency crews pulled him out of a pond on Cape Cod on Monday night, authorities announced Tuesday.

Crews responding to reports of a possible drowning at Mashpee Pond in the area of 347 Main Street in Mashpee just after 6 p.m. learned that an off-duty Mashpee firefighter and the Mashpee Harbormaster’s Department had initiated a rescue operation, according to the Mashpee Fire Department.

After a dive team was activated and multiple firefighters and police officers entered the water, a 22-year-old man was located around 6:20 p.m. and removed from the pond, the department said.

The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was rushed to Falmouth Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Circumstances surrounding the drowning remain under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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