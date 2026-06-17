Walpole Homeowners Turn Yards into Parking Lots as World Cup Fans Flock to Foxboro

WALPOLE, Mass. — As thousands of soccer fans headed to Foxboro for another FIFA World Cup match on Tuesday, many found a convenient place to park just a short walk from the stadium: local residents’ front yards.

In South Walpole, homeowners transformed their properties into temporary parking lots, charging fans about $100 per vehicle for parking within walking distance of the stadium. Residents say the arrangement has become a lucrative side business during the tournament.

“It’s awesome. It’s a nice little side gig. It definitely helps out the pockets right now,” said Walpole resident Joey Bilski.

Throughout the afternoon, homeowners stood along neighborhood streets waving down drivers and directing them to available parking spots. Residents say the process has been organized and cooperative, with neighbors generally charging similar rates.

“I got my brother at the end of the street holding a sign and then he’ll wave people in,” Bilski said. “We all try to be the same price. We don’t try to outdo each other.”

For some families, the extra income has provided financial flexibility.

“I like it. I get to spend more time with my kids because I don’t have to get a second job,” one resident said.

The World Cup crowds have also created opportunities for younger entrepreneurs. Children set up lemonade stands along the route to the stadium, hoping to capitalize on the steady stream of fans passing through the neighborhood.

“Lemonade, one dollar!” children called out to pedestrians making their way toward the match.

“It all builds up right here,” Lydia said about the traffic, estimating that the stand had earned at least $45 by the afternoon.

Bilski said he can accommodate roughly 40 vehicles on his Willow Street property. On Tuesday, many of those spaces were filled by supporters of Norway’s national team.

For some international visitors, the neighborhood parking experience offered an unexpected introduction to American sports culture.

“It’s such a big culture shock for us,” said Norway fan Kasper Hackney. “We came here and we’re like, ‘Who are these people? Do they live here?’ Then they told us they don’t even know the guys who live here. We’re just sitting in their backyard drinking and eating sausages.”

Bilski said the Norwegian supporters were among the most enthusiastic visitors he has hosted.

“These guys are awesome,” he said. “These Norway fans are by far the most electric people I’ve had park here.”

Homeowners who offer parking on their properties must first obtain a permit through the town, which helps determine how many vehicles can safely fit on each lot. Residents say the permitting process has been straightforward and that the World Cup has provided a welcome opportunity to earn extra income while welcoming visitors from around the world.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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