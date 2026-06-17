Worker injured in battery explosion at Mass. Maritime Academy

BOURNE, Mass. — A person was injured while working at Mass. Maritime Academy on ton Tuesday.

According to officials, Bourne Fire Department responded to the Harrington Building around noon and found two workers that had been working on a metal cabinet on the top of the building.

One of the workers suffered non-life-threatening injuries when the battery exploded. They were transported to the hospital.

The other worker was evaluated by firefighters for a different complaint and did not require transport.

Firefighters quickly mitigated the battery acid on the roof.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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