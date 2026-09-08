Stevie Wonder announces tour for 50th anniversary of ‘Songs in the Key of Life’ album

Everything is all right for Stevie Wonder.

The 25-time Grammy Award winner on Tuesday announced an 18-date tour that will mark the 50th anniversary of the critically acclaimed and beloved “Songs in the Key of Life,” Billboard reported.

The double album was released on Sept. 28, 1976 and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart. It yielded a pair of No. 1 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1977 -- “I Wish” and “Sir Duke,” the latter holding the top spot for three weeks.

Wonder, 76, has hit the top spot on the singles chart 10 times during his career, and “Songs in the Key of Life” won Album of the Year honors at the 1977 Grammy Awards.

Another memorable song from the album was “Isn’t She Lovely,” Billboard reported.

The tour will begin on Oct. 13 in Birmingham, United Kingdom, according to Billboard.

The tour will then move to Paris, Copenhagen, Oslo, Stockholm, Hannover, Cologne, Amsterdam, Dublin, London, Manchester and Glasgow before moving to the United States.

The U.S. leg of the tour will begin at Madison Square Garden in New York on Nov. 19, with dates to follow in Chicago, Washington, D.C. and Detroit, Billboard reported..

The tour will end on Dec. 19 in Los Angeles.

According to an Instagram post announcing the tour, tickets for a special run of international stops will go on sale on Wednesday, followed by a general sale on Thursday at 10 a.m. ET for every venue except in Detroit; tickets for that show will go on sale at 10 a.m. ET on Sept. 15.

In addition to his 25 Grammys, Wonder also received a Lifetime Achievement Grammy Award in 1996 and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama in 2014. He was also inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1989.

0 of 35 Stevie Wonder A young Stevie Wonder playing a harmonica in the 1960's. (Bettmann/Bettmann Archive) Stevie Wonder Popular American musician and singer Stevie Wonder smiles and sings into a microphone in a recording studio in this early promotional photo, 1963. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images) (Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Stevie Wonder American singer and songwriter Stevie Wonder performs at the Apollo Theater in New York City, circa 1963. (Photo by Don Paulsen/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) (Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) Stevie Wonder UNITED KINGDOM - DECEMBER 01: Photo of Stevie WONDER; performing at Television House, Kingsway David Redfern Premium Collection (Photo by David Redfern/Redferns) (David Redfern/Redferns) Stevie Wonder Stevie Wonder is interviewed after arriving in London for a series of concerts after recoering from a serious car accident, January 1974. (Photo by Ian Dickson/Redferns) (Ian Dickson/Redferns) Stevie Wonder DETROIT - CIRCA 1974: American singer, songwriter, musician and record producer Stevie Wonder performing in Detroit, MI, circa 1974. (Photo by Icon and Image/Getty Images) (Icon and Image/Getty Images) Stevie Wonder Stevie Wonder, U.S. singer-songwriter, singing into a microphone during a live concert performance at Wembley Arena, London, England, Great Britain, in September 1980. (Photo by David Redfern/Redferns/Getty Images) (David Redfern/Redferns) Stevie Wonder AN ALL-STAR CELEBRATION HONORING MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. -- Pictured: Stevie Wonder -- Photo by: NBCU Photo Bank (NBC/NBCUniversal via Getty Images) Stevie Wonder Stevie Wonder 1980 (Photo by s.e.t./ullstein bild via Getty Images) (ullstein bild/ullstein bild via Getty Images) Stevie Wonder Stevie Wonder (Photo by �� Derick A. Thomas; Dat's Jazz/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images) (Derick Thomas/Corbis via Getty Images) Stevie Wonder American musician Stevie Wonder performs on the 'Oprah Winfrey Show,' Chicago, Illinois, June 9, 1991. (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images) (Paul Natkin/Getty Images) Stevie Wonder Stevie Wonder (Photo by Aaron Rapoport/Corbis via Getty Images) (Aaron Rapoport/Corbis via Getty Images) Stevie Wonder HOLLYWOOD - FEBRUARY 24: Musician Stevie Wonder attends the 16th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party at the Pacific Design Center on February 24, 2008 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage) (Gregg DeGuire/WireImage) Stevie Wonder GLASTONBURY, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 27: Stevie Wonder headlines the Pyramid stage on the final day of the 40th Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm on June 27, 2010 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Tabatha Fireman/Redferns) (Tabatha Fireman/Redferns) Stevie Wonder DETROIT, MI - AUGUST 31: Stevie Wonder performs at the service for Esther Gordy Edwards as she is laid to rest at Bethel AME Church on August 31, 2011 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Monica Morgan/WireImage) (Monica Morgan/WireImage) Stevie Wonder LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: Recording artist Stevie Wonder performs onstage during Stevie Wonder: Songs In The Key Of Life - An All-Star GRAMMY Salute at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on February 10, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/WireImage) (Lester Cohen/WireImage) Stevie Wonder LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: Honoree Stevie Wonder performs onstage during Stevie Wonder: Songs In The Key Of Life - An All-Star GRAMMY Salute at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on February 10, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/WireImage) (Kevin Winter/WireImage) Stevie Wonder LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: Stevie Wonder performs onstage during Stevie Wonder: Songs In The Key Of Life - An All-Star GRAMMY Salute at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on February 10, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage) (Kevin Mazur/WireImage) Stevie Wonder Stevie Wonder (Photo by Aaron Rapoport/Corbis via Getty Images) (Aaron Rapoport/Corbis via Getty Images) Stevie Wonder HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 13: Singer Stevie Wonder attends The Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony honoring Brian Holland, Lamont Dozier And Eddie Holland at Hollywood Walk Of Fame on February 13, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Vincent Sandoval/WireImage) (Vincent Sandoval/WireImage) Stevie Wonder LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 25: Musician Stevie Wonder performs onstage during day 1 of the 2015 Life is Beautiful festival on September 25, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) Stevie Wonder TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 26: Stevie Wonder performs at the David Foster Foundation Miracle Gala And Concert held at Mattamy Athletic Centre on September 26, 2015 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage) (George Pimentel/WireImage) Stevie Wonder LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 09: Stevie Wonder performs at Stevie's 20th Annual House Full of Toys Benefit Concert at Microsoft Theater on December 9, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Wonder Productions, Inc.) (Lester Cohen) Stevie Wonder ATLANTA, GA - MAY 15: Musician Stevie Wonder receives the Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree at the 129th Spelman College Commencement at Georgia International Convention Center on May 15, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images) (Marcus Ingram/Getty Images) Stevie Wonder Singer and songwriter Stevie Wonder performs at the opening of the National Museum of African American History and Culture, Washington DC, September 24, 2016. (Photo by David Hume Kennerly via Bank of America/Getty Images) (David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images) Stevie Wonder LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 07: Stevie Wonder attends The Art of Elysium presents Stevie Wonder's HEAVEN - Celebrating the 10th Anniversary at Red Studios on January 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by C Flanigan/Getty Images) (C Flanigan/Getty Images) Stevie Wonder LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 07: Stevie Wonder arrives at The Art of Elysium celebrating the 10th Anniversary held at Red Studios on January 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic) (Michael Tran/FilmMagic) Stevie Wonder THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 0600 -- Pictured: Musical Guest Stevie Wonder performs with The Roots on January 11, 2017 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images) (NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via) Stevie Wonder NEW ORLEANS, LA - MAY 06: Stevie Wonder performs at the 2017 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival at Fair Grounds Race Course on May 6, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images) (Erika Goldring/Getty Images) Stevie Wonder LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 09: Stevie Wonder attends The Stevie Wonder Song Party at The Peppermint Club on May 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Wonder Productions) (Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Wonder Producti)

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