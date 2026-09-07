19-year-old charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Milford, victim critically injured

MILFORD, Mass. — A suspect is in custody after a stabbing on Sunday night in Milford.

According to police, around 6:24 p.m., emergency crews received multiple 911 calls reporting a stabbing in the Hayward Street area. One caller said they were en route to the hospital with an 18-year-old victim.

When police arrive on scene, they located multiple blood stains on the pavement.

Police then quickly located the suspect, 19-year-old Edwyn Sanchez of Milford. Milford Police said while speaking to the suspect, he had blood on his hands.

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Sanchez was placed under arrest and charged with assault to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon resulting in serious bodily injury, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, disturbing the peace, and disorderly conduct.

The 18-year-old victim was taken to UMass Memorial Hospital in Worcester via LifeFlight with life-threatening injuries.

“We’re learning more of what lead to this act of violence as our detectives continue to investigate. We’re fortunate to have quickly taken the suspect into custody without further incident.” Said Milford Chief of Police Robert Tusino

Sanchez is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

Edwyn Sanchez

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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