Lindsey Clancy’s attorney asks President Trump for a pardon

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Lindsay Clancy’s attorney is making a direct appeal to President Donald Trump, asking him to consider pardoning Clancy following the mistrial in her murder case.

During an interview on Good Morning America Tuesday morning, defense attorney Kevin Reddington asked Trump to consider a pardon for his client.

When asked what’s next for Clancy, Reddington said:

“I’d like to say that perhaps Donald Trump, who felt compelled to speak out about this case, made very well. Mr. President, I would hope that you would consider this young lady, the type of person she is, what she’s been through, and consider a pardon.”

Story continues below Trending Shorts

The deliberations took a dramatic turn late in the week when Judge Sullivan said he was going to declare a mistrial Friday before suddenly changing course and giving defense attorney Kevin Reddington a chance to appeal to the highest court in Massachusetts. The emergency appeal was quickly denied.

Prosecutors said Clancy acted deliberately when she strangled her kids on Jan. 24, 2023, before trying to take her own life. They pointed to how she contrived to get her husband out of the house by sending him to pick up medicine for one of their children and dinner for the family, and questioned the seriousness of her suicide attempt.

President Trump commented on the mistrial last week, calling the case a “horrible tragedy” but saying Clancy will have to pay a price.

The president’s pardon power applies only to federal cases.

District Attorney Tim Cruz can now retry Clancy for the alleged murder of her three kids. Parties in court discussed a potential retrial occurring as soon as this fall, but Cruz was noncommittal to a specific timeline outside court Friday.

A hearing is scheduled for September 29.

Boston 25 has reached out to the White House for a statement on Reddington’s request.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group