Rosanne Cash postpones shows over health emergency

Country singer Rosanne Cash had to postpone some of her upcoming tour dates because of health issues.

The 71-year-old singer’s team said she is recovering under doctors’ supervision and had to pause traveling and performing, TMZ reported.

Specifics on the health issues were not shared.

The new dates for Sheridan, Wyoming; Billings, Montana; and Bozeman, Montana, have not been announced yet.

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Her show in Jonesboro, Arkansas, is set for Sept. 19 and is expected to go on before she goes to Europe for concerts in October.

The daughter of country music icon Johnny Cash hit the music scene in 1978 and has released more than a dozen albums, spanning genres from country to pop to Americana, Entertainment Weekly said.

“When I was 18 years old, I went on the road with my dad after I graduated from high school. And we were riding on the tour bus one day, kind of rolling through the South, and he mentioned a song,” she told Terry Gross in 2009, according to the magazine. “We started talking about songs, and he mentioned one. And I said, I don’t know that one. And he mentioned another. I said, I don’t know that one either, Dad. And he became very alarmed that I didn’t know what he considered my own musical genealogy. And I was very steeped in pop and rock music, and I grew up in Southern California. So he spent the rest of the afternoon making a list for me.”

“He covered every critical point in Southern and American music — early folk songs, protest songs, Delta blues, Southern gospel, early country music, Appalachian,” Rosanne Cash explained. “Everything that fed into modern country music was on that list. So his overview was really of a musicologist but formed by his instincts, you know, and just the rhythm in his own blood. So I realized when he gave me the list at the age of 18 that this was an important document, and I set about learning these songs. But it took me, I think, until now to realize that he was really giving me himself, a part of his heart and soul.”

Her father died in Nashville on Sept. 12, 2003. He was 71.

Rosanne Cash’s most recent release was a duet with Matt Berninger called “Who Loves the Sun,” People magazine reported. It was released in March.

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