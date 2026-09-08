Patrick Clancy’s attorney issues new statement after ‘escalating’ misinformation campaign

Mass. — A new statement from Patrick Clancy’s attorney says Clancy and his family are facing an “escalating campaign of misinformation and defamatory statements” following last week’s mistrial in the case involving the deaths of his three children.

Howard Cooper, an attorney at Todd & Weld representing Clancy, said the campaign has continued since the mistrial and is having a real-world impact on Clancy and his family.

“Over the past months, Patrick Clancy and his family have been subjected to a relentless, escalating and destructive defamation campaign,” Cooper said.

“This campaign of misinformation has been launched and promoted by minor celebrities, so-called influencers and outright conspiracy theorists who appear intent on boosting their own social media profiles and potential profit by publishing what they know to be outright falsehoods that Patrick was somehow involved in the death of his young children and other vile claims.”

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Cooper said the campaign has not slowed since Friday’s mistrial and has gotten worse.

“This campaign, now fueled by insatiable media coverage, remains at a fever pitch and has resulted in real-life threats to his reputation, livelihood, and life,” Cooper said.

“Patrick has no choice but to address this situation – with the clear goal of stopping injurious behavior, creating accountability for lies that are self-serving to the perpetrators, and being able to return his attention to what matters: preserving the memory of Cora, Dawson and Callan Clancy and supporting other women facing perinatal mental health challenges.”

Cooper said legal action could be taken against those responsible for the claims.

“Enough is enough -- this spread of blatant and baseless falsehoods must stop. Those responsible should understand that there will be consequences, and every appropriate measure will be pursued to hold them accountable, including legally. Law enforcement has been notified,” Cooper said.

The statement comes just days after a jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict in the murder trial of Lindsay Clancy, resulting in a mistrial Friday.

Lindsay Clancy was charged with killing her three children, Cora, Dawson and Callan — inside the family’s Duxbury home in January 2023. Her defense did not dispute that she killed the children but argued she was not criminally responsible because of severe mental illness, including postpartum psychosis. Prosecutors argued that Clancy acted deliberately and knew what she was doing.

Patrick Clancy was the prosecution’s first witness and testified about the day his children died and his former wife’s deteriorating mental health. He also testified about returning home after picking up food and medicine and discovering his children.

During the trial, prosecutors played Patrick Clancy’s emotional 911 call. He left the courtroom as the recording was played.

“She killed the kids!” he was recorded yelling.

Patrick has previously said that he forgives Lindsay and has described her as ill rather than evil.

The deliberations took a dramatic turn late in the week when Judge Sullivan said he was going to declare a mistrial Friday before suddenly changing course and giving defense attorney Kevin Reddington a chance to appeal to the highest court in Massachusetts. The emergency appeal was quickly denied.

District Attorney Tim Cruz can now retry Clancy for the alleged murder of her three kids. Parties in court discussed a potential retrial occurring as soon as this fall but Cruz was noncommittal to a specific timeline outside court Friday.

The new statement also follows an earlier statement from David Meier, another attorney at Todd & Weld representing Patrick Clancy, after the mistrial was declared Friday.

“Patrick Clancy is grateful to the Court and to the jurors for their hard work, their commitment, and their perseverance. The loss of Patrick’s children is something from which he will never recover and from which there will never be closure. The prospect of reliving this tragedy through another trial is extraordinarily painful -- for Patrick, for his family, and for all of us,” Meier said.

Clancy has since moved to New York City and remarried. His attorneys said his focus remains on preserving the memory of his children and supporting women facing perinatal mental health challenges.

The next Lindsay Clancy court hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, September 29.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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