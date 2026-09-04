Taylor Frankie Paul confirms engagement at end of unaired ‘Bachelorette’ season

Despite the show never airing, “Bachelorette” Taylor Frankie Paul may have found love during her season.

“The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” star spilled the details with fellow “Secret Lives” castmates Jessi Draper, Mikayla Matthews and Mayci Neeley, during Hulu’s “Get Real” podcast, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Paul apparently picked Doug Mason, who has several similarities with her ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen, including the same initials, a similar look, and both being from Idaho.

There was one other surprise.

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“He did get down on one knee and proposed,” Paul said. “I was shocked.”

Then, after saying yes, she said, “Then I came home,” and started texting her ex and alluded to hooking up.

“I don’t know how it led to it, but he came over,” Paul said.

ABC canceled Paul’s season of “The Bachelorette after TMZ shared footage of the reality personality throwing chairs at her ex-boyfriend as one of her children was nearby, People magazine reported.

Paul later pled guilty to aggravated assault, according to NBC News.

The Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office decided not to press charges against Paul or Mortensen in another domestic violence investigation this year from alleged incidents dating from 2024 to 2026.

Paul was also in two child custody battles with both Mortensen and her ex-husband, Tate Paul, US Weekly reported.

Fans have petitioned ABC to air her season of “The Bachelorette.” As of the morning of Sept. 4, the Change.org petition has more than 25,200 signatures.

Filming on “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” was paused, according to US Weekly.

The newest season is scheduled to premiere on Hulu on Sept. 10.

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