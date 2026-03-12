SkinnyPop white cheddar popcorn pulled from shelves over potential package confusion

If it is hard to find SkinnyPop white cheddar popcorn, it may be because it has been pulled from store shelves.

The company said in a news release that the bags of popcorn containing dairy are accurately labeled, including ingredient lists and allergen statements, but they are similar to those of the dairy-free versions and could cause confusion.

The white cheddar variety is safe for those without milk allergies, but those with a milk allergy should not eat it, the company said.

If you have questions, you can contact SkinnyPop at 833-876-7267.

©2026 Cox Media Group