Fall River man arrested, charged with assaulting Canton school bus driver

RANDOLPH, Mass. — A Fall River man has been arrested and charged with assault in connection with an incident involving a school bus Driver, Randolph police report.

The incident occurred on Tuesday morning, just before 8:30 a.m., when police were dispatched to 1 Avalon Street to reports of a school bus driver being assaulted.

Once there, police met with multiple “visibly shaken” parents who informed the officers that another parent had assaulted the 65-year-old Canton Public Schools bus driver.

The driver said that a man, later revealed to be 31-year-old Aaron Jamal Whitehead of Fall River, had stopped his vehicle in front of the bus while it was picking up children. Whitehead had attempted to have his child board the bus despite the location not being their assigned stop.

The driver had informed the child that they could not board the bus, prompting Whitehead to become angry and follow the bus to the next stop on Avalon Street. Once the doors opened, Whitehead confronted the bus driver, striking him several times and throwing the bus driver’s phone at him.

Multiple children on the bus witnessed the incident. The bus driver was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

“School bus drivers perform an important job every day, transporting children safely to and from school, and this type of violence will not be tolerated,” said Randolph Police Chief Anthony Marag. “We wish the driver a full and speedy recovery, and I want to thank the Canton Police Department and the Stoughton Police Department for their assistance during this investigation and arrest.”

After an investigation, police were able to identify Whitehead and obtain a warrant for his arrest.

Whitehead was taken into custody in Stoughton and charged with the following:

Assault and Battery on a Person Over the Age of 60

Witness Intimidation

Malicious Destruction of Property

Disorderly Conduct

Whitehead is expected to be arraigned in Quincy District Court on Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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