Student seriously injured during recess at middle school in Mass.

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — A Massachusetts middle school student was taken to the hospital after being seriously injured during recess.

The student was playing with peers at Whitcomb Middle School in Marlborough when they were injured. A staff member noticed the student was unresponsive and immediately began life-saving measures while 911 was called.

Superintendent Jason DeFalco said the school’s principal and counseling staff are meeting with students and that support is available for students and families who need it.

“Our thoughts are with the student and their family,” DeFalco said.

The student’s condition is unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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