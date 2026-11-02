DA: Patient dies after crashing ambulance in West Boylston

WEST BOYLSTON, Mass. — The Worcester County District Attorney’s Office said a patient who allegedly stole an ambulance in West Boylston and crashed on Sunday evening has died.

On Sunday at 8:07 p.m., responding officers received a call about a Coastal Ambulance Transportation Systems vehicle allegedly stolen by a patient from the Hospital for Behavioral Medicine at 100 Century Drive in Worcester.

Investigators say the patient then drove the ambulance into neighboring West Boylston, where it ultimately crashed near 1500 Century Drive.

Police say the patient, who was driving the stolen ambulance, suffered serious injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital as a Priority 1 patient, where they later died.

Authorities said no Coastal Ambulance employees reported any injuries, and there were no reports of any other injuries connected to the incident.

Police and Massachusetts State Police responded to the crash scene, which was cleared by early Monday morning.

Investigators are still looking into the cause of the crash and the circumstances surrounding the alleged theft.

The patient’s identity is not being released at this time. The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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