Wendy’s franchisee operating 13 Mass. locations files for bankruptcy

A Wendy’s franchisee that runs 13 locations in Massachusetts announced it will be filing for bankruptcy.

Meritage Hospitality Group operates over 300 stores across 15 states.

The group, headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, announced on Friday that it was voluntarily filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The franchisee said it plans to continue running the stores but will need to rebalance its finances.

Meritage Hospitality Group said it anticipates maintaining normal restaurant operations during the restructuring process.

The company announced in May that it would close 60 stores to boost its performance.

Meritage Hospitality Group owns Wendy’s locations in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group