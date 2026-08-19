Police: Man impersonated bank employee, stole more than $8K from victim

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man is accused of impersonating a bank employee and bilking a victim out of more than $8,000, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Lancaster Township Police Department, Kadeem Aaron Pierre, 26, of Philadelphia, was arrested on Aug. 14. He was charged with identity theft, access device fraud, theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception and receiving stolen property.

Investigators said that Pierre “spoofed” a corporate telephone number in July and impersonated a bank employee, WHP reported. That enabled Pierre to get access to the victim’s bank account and debit card information, according to the television station.

Investigators discovered that the stolen account information was allegedly used by Pierre to make several unauthorized purchases and transfers that totaled more than $8,000.

Police said there were “repeated purchases” at Apple, Alo, Portabella and other retail stores in the Philadelphia area.

Pierre was arrested after leaving the Apple Store in Ardmore, WHP reported.

An investigation is ongoing because there may be more victims, authorities said.

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