Pipefitter is new voice of Boston’s Logan International Airport

BOSTON — A pipefitter with a deep, Boston-accented baritone -- and a mischievous past with one airline -- is the new voice of Logan International Airport.

Christopher Donisi, 43, a longtime pipefitter from East Arlington, Massachusetts, won the months-long “Voice of Logan” contest, WFXT reported.

The announcement caught the “pipefitter with pipes” by surprise.

Richard Davey, the CEO of the Massachusetts Port Authority, made the announcement during a radio program on Nov. 5, according to the television station.

“Oh my goodness! Oh my goodness! I am just so shocked. I can’t even gather myself,” Donisi said during the live announcement. “I’m so pumped up for this.”

It was a triumphant return for Donisi, who was banned from flying with Delta Air Lines during the 1990s, “Today” reported. He was 9 years old and flying alone from Boston to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, when he discovered the flight attendant call button and pressed it.

Excessively.

“I did it probably like 15 times,” Donisi told “Today.” When the plane landed in South Florida, Donisi said the captain came out and took back the plastic wings the boy had been given, sternly telling the child that he would never fly with Delta again.

Donisi’s aunt saw the whole episode unfold and marched the boy to her vehicle by his ear, the news outlet reported.

Years later, Donisi can enjoy the fact that he beat out 6,000 other contestants, and beginning this month, more than 43 million visitors annually will hear his voice -- with the dropped R’s, of course.

“Welcome to Boston Logan International Airport. Front door to the capital of heart, hustle, and hometown pride,” Donisi said in his audition tape, according to WFXT. “This city runs on iced coffee, raw ambition, and unbeatable team spirit. Let’s go!”

Donisi almost did not enter the contest, but finally was goaded into it by his mother, Helen Donisi, “Today” reported. The 70-year-old sent him the contest link, and a few days before the deadline asked her son if he had entered.

He had not, the news outlet reported.

“She got mad and she told me, ‘Just do it, please do it,’” Donisi told “Today.” “And I said, ‘Ma, all right, I’m gonna do a quick one.’”

He went downstairs, did a couple of takes and hit the send button. Donisi made the final cut and was floored when he was declared the winner.

Naturally, Mom knew best.

“It’s an I-told-you-so story,” Christopher Donisi told “Today.”

Donisi is being paid for his voiceover work, but despite his newfound celebrity, he told the news outlet that he is keeping his day job.

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