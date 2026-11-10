Runaway cows Bessie and Clyde found safe in Marshfield after 5 days on the loose

MARSHFIELD, Mass. — After five days on the loose, Bessie and Clyde are finally back home.

Police say they safely captured the two Black Angus cattle in Marshfield Monday night.

Police said the pair were reported missing on Thursday after escaping from their homes and were believed to be loose in the area of Ferry Street and Main Street.

The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department deployed a FLIR thermal-imaging drone and located the cows off of Plain Street.

Marshfield police officers established a perimeter along the surrounding roadways to secure the area.

A veterinarian joined officers to help safely corral them.

Both cows were tranquilized and safely transported into a trailer for their ride home.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group