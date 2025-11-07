Oscar-nominated actress Pauline Collins dies at 85

Actress Pauline Collins, known for her role in “Shirley Valentine,” has died at the age of 85.

Her family said she died peacefully at a London care home surrounded by loved ones, adding that she had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease several years ago, the BBC reported.

“Pauline was so many things to so many people, playing a variety of roles in her life. A bright, sparky, witty presence on stage and screen. Her illustrious career saw her play politicians, mothers and queens,” her family said in a statement to the BBC.

“She will always be remembered as the iconic, strong-willed, vivacious and wise Shirley Valentine - a role that she made all her own. We were familiar with all those parts of her because her magic was contained in each one of them.”

Collins was born in Devon, England and studied at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama, People magazine reported.

She was at first a teacher and a part-time actress. Her first role on television was in “Emergency Ward 10,” Sky News reported.

She made her West End debut in “Passion Flower Hotel” in 1965 and the next year appeared in her first film, “Secrets of a Windmill Girl.”

Her breakout was in “Upstairs, Downstairs,” where she worked with her future husband, John Alderton.

They were married for 56 years, Sky News reported.

She was also made an OBE for her services to drama in 2001.

Collins leaves behind her husband and their three children, People magazine reported.

© 2025 Cox Media Group