Odie Smith, who helped lead Kentucky basketball team to NCAA title in 1958, dies at 89

CINCINNATI — Adrian “Odie” Smith, a shooting guard who helped Kentucky’s “Fiddlin’ Five” win an NCAA title and later competed in the Pan American Games, the Olympics and professional basketball, died on April 28. He was 89,

According to his obituary, Smith died in Cincinnati, where he played nine of his 11 professional basketball seasons with the Royals from 1961 to 1969.

Born in Farmington, Kentucky, Smith was one of the first junior college players to receive a scholarship to play for the Wildcats and coach Adolph Rupp, WPSD reported.

He transferred to Northeast Mississippi Junior College and helped Kentucky win a national championship during the 1957-58 season.

According to his obituary, Smith was called Odie by his siblings, who named him for their favorite comedy duo -- Pap and Odie -- from the Grand Ole Opry radio show.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Adrian "Odie" Smith - a member of both the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the University of Kentucky Athletics Hall of Fame, and a proud part of the legendary “Fiddlin’ Five.” pic.twitter.com/PHeJve2b86 — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) May 4, 2026

After Kentucky, Smith was selected by the Cincinnati Royals in the 15th round of the 1958 NBA draft but was cut from the team. He was drafted again -- by the U.S. Army, according to his obituary.

While still in uniform, Smith competed in the 1959 Pan American Games and the 1960 Olympics for the U.S. squad that took gold in each.

During the Americans’ opener in the Rome Summer Games, Smith led the U.S. squad with 17 points against Italy on a squad that featured future basketball Hall of Famers Hall of Famers Oscar Robertson, Jerry Lucas and Jerry West.

He would be part of the U.S. squad from 1960 that was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in August 2010.

The 6-foot-1 guard was named the MVP of the 1966 NBA All-Star Game, The Associated Press reported. He was traded to the San Francisco Warriors in 1969 and spent two seasons on the West Coast before returning east and finishing his pro career with the ABA’s Virginia Squires in 1971-72, according to the news organization.

“Odie holds a special place in the history, and the treasured heritage, of Kentucky basketball,” Mitch Barnhart, Kentucky’s Director of Athletics, said in a statement. “His accomplishments on the court -- the NCAA championship at UK, two gold medals representing the United States in international competition, and his 11-year pro career – speak for themselves.

“What I remember most about Odie is that he had such a positive presence. He was a bright light wherever he went, always smiling, always cheerful, and most of all, so incredibly proud that he had played for the Wildcats. Our condolences are with his family, his friends and the Wildcat basketball family that meant so much to him.”

In 1996, Smith was chosen to carry the Olympic torch through Cincinnati as part of the Atlanta Summer Games, according to his obituary.

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