Nidal Hasan’s execution by firing squad set for Dec. 3

The execution of Nidal Hasan, the former U.S. Army major and psychiatrist convicted in the 2009 shooting deaths of 13 people at Fort Hood, Texas, has been scheduled, Army officials said Wednesday,

Nidal Hasan, 56, will be put to death by a firing squad on Dec. 3, at 1 p.m. CT, according to a memo from Acting Secretary of the Army Adam R. Telle.

In his memo, Telle said the execution of Hasan will take place at Fort Hood.

Hasan was an Army psychiatrist when he opened fire at the Soldier Readiness Processing Center at Fort Hood on Nov. 5, 2009, ABC News reported. He fatally shot 12 soldiers and one civilian before he was wounded and arrested, according to the news outlet.

According to witnesses, Hasan should “Allahu akbar” -- Arabic for “God is great!” — and opened fire with a laser-sighted handgun, The Associated Press reported. In addition to the 13 people killed, 32 were wounded.

The execution of Nidal Hasan by firing squad will take place at Fort Hood, Texas on Thursday, December 3rd, 2026, at 1 p.m. CT. https://t.co/re7BpqkSN4 — Acting Secretary of the Army (@SecArmy) October 7, 2026

Hasan was convicted in July 2013 of 13 counts of premeditated murder and 32 counts of attempted murder, CNN reported. A jury of 13 officers unanimously recommended a death sentence.

The U.S. military has not executed a service member since 1961, when Pvt. John Bennett was hanged after his conviction for the rape and attempted murder of an 11-year-old girl in Austria, ABC News reported. The last service member executed by a firing squad was Pvt. Eddie Slovik in 1945, according to NBC News.

Slovik was executed for desertion during World War II.

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