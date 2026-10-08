Person hospitalized after shooting in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A person was hurt after a shooting in Cambridge late Wednesday night.

According to police, officers received a 911 call shortly before midnight reporting that a person had been shot in the area of Columbia Terrace.

Upon arrival, first responders found the victim, who was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police did not provide information about the victim’s condition or what led up to the shooting.

Investigators remained at the scene, and police said there is not believed to be any danger to the community at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cambridge Police detectives at 617-349-3300.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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