Search continues for suspect in deadly shooting inside Boston gas station

BOSTON — Police in Boston are continuing to search for a suspect after a man was shot and killed inside a gas station on Wednesday.

The shooting happened shortly after 5 p.m. at the Akiki gas station on Hyde Park Avenue in the city’s Hyde Park neighborhood, according to the Boston Police Department.

Crime tape surrounded the gas station as detectives collected evidence, photographed the scene, and spoke with witnesses. Police also maintained a large presence in the nearby neighborhood along Central Avenue while searching for the suspect.

Boston 25 also spotted a vehicle that was towed from the scene.

Boston police said their early investigation indicates the shooting does not appear to have been random and that the suspect and victim may have known each other.

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“The early investigation does not indicate that it is a random act,” Boston Police Superintendent Paul McLaughlin said during a news conference. “That potentially there is, I would call it, a relationship with some familiarity.”

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the shooting is being asked to contact Boston police or CrimeStoppers.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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