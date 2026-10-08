MLB proposes 154-game regular season

Changes could be afoot in Major League Baseball.

The league has “proposed returning to a 154-game Regular Season, best-of-seven Division Series, and opponent selection in the Wild Card and Division Series,” the MLB posted on X Thursday.

The shorter season would start in 2029 and would provide a weekly day off that would benefit “player health.” It would also allow for additional Postseason games due to a best-of-seven Division Series.

In addition, starting next year, the higher-seeded clubs in the wild card and division series would select their opponets. The 3 Seed would select whether to play the 5 or 6 Seed after the end of the regular season.

The 1 Seed would pick which Wild Card winner to play immediately after the Wild Card Series was done.

MLB has proposed returning to a 154-game Regular Season, best-of-seven Division Series, and opponent selection in the Wild Card and Division Series



Starting in 2029, shortening the season to a 154-game schedule would create a standard weekly off day benefiting player health, and… pic.twitter.com/Zp5zO6xSGr — MLB (@MLB) October 8, 2026

The Major League Baseball Players Association, or MLBPA, the union representing the players, released a statement, saying that the players will review the proposals and will respond at the bargaining table. The union said that the league still wants a salary cap and “a system that guts player rights and compensation.”

Statement on today’s bargaining session pic.twitter.com/Z87gm778J1 — MLBPA (@MLBPA) October 8, 2026

Currently, the league plays 162 games during the regular season, according to CBS Sports.

The American League played 154-game schedules from 1920-1961, while the National League played a year longer, through 1962.

The union has wanted to go to a shorter schedule, citing injuries and workloads, CBS Sports reported.

The current contract between the players and the MLB expires at 11:59 p.m. ET on Dec. 1. If there is no agreement, the owners are expected to lock out players.

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