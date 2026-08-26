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Mask-wearing man accused of terrorizing Philadelphia arrested in Las Vegas

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Man wearing mask
Investigation Police in Philadelphia arrested the man whom they said wore a doll-like mask and terrorized people near City Hall. (Philadelphia Police Department/X.com)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The man accused of terrorizing people in Philadelphia while wearing a doll- or Chuckie-like mask has been arrested.

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The U.S. Marshals Service Violent Offender Task Force said Zymire Hughes was arrested in Las Vegas, NBC News reported.

Previous: Police identify masked man accused of terrorizing people in Philadelphia

He is in custody without bail as of Wednesday, according to Clark County Detention Center records.

Philadelphia Police said Hughes approached more than a dozen people in Center City near City Hall on Aug. 12, asking one woman who was jogging, “Do you want to die?”

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The woman was injured as she ran away from him.

Previous: Man in doll-like mask asks woman if she’s ‘ready to die,’ threatens others

He ran after the interaction. Hughes also ran after regional transit police told him to remove his mask in a train station.

Philadelphia Police Capt. Jason Smith said Hughes has two TikTok accounts and an Instagram account. Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said Hughes wore the mask to have people visit his social media pages.

Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Clark said Hughes left the Philadelphia area on Aug. 19 from the Trenton Mercer Airport in New Jersey, flying to Orlando, then Las Vegas. He was tracked to an apartment in the southeast area of Vegas, ABC News reported.

“Pretty much everything stopped for him once he left Philadelphia. Once he was on the news, he hunkered down for five days,” Clark said, according to WPVI. Clark said Hughes stayed with a girlfriend, but then moved locations when his photo was released.

Hughes has lived in Las Vegas since February but has family in Philadelphia.

Krasner said Hughes faces aggravated assault, making terroristic threats and reckless endangerment, WPVI reported.

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