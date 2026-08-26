Death investigation underway in a wooded area in Reading, police say

READING, Mass. — A death investigation is underway in a wooded area in Reading.

Police did not release many details; however, they did say the death does not appear to be suspicious.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Reading police said there is no threat to the public.

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