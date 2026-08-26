Rhode Island boy helps save man suffering from medical emergency

WESTERLY, R.I. — A Rhode Island boy is being praised for saving a 66-year-old man who appeared to be in distress.

Tucker Gourlay, 11, of Westerly, was riding his bike when he said he noticed a man struggling.

Tucker helped the man walk to a nearby bench before flagging someone to call 911.

The man has since been released from the hospital.

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Tucker said he hopes his story encourages others to look out for people who may need help.

“It just felt important to me. It was like. People need help. It’s like, and I was there at that time,” he said.

One of the police officers who responded to the call noticed that Tucker’s bicycle was old and appeared a little too small for him.

To thank Tucker, the department purchased a brand-new bicycle for him.

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