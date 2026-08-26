Man accused of opening fire on Memorial Drive to appear in court

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — The man accused of firing dozens of shots at random people along Memorial Drive in Cambridge is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

Prosecutors said 46-year-old Tyler Brown shot two people in May.

Brown appeared virtually from his hospital bed later in May and was ordered held without bail following the hearing.

The two people who were shot survived.

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A police officer and Marine veteran, who was licensed to carry, opened fire on Brown.

Brown was shot in the extremities during that confrontation and taken into custody.

During the arraignment, prosecutors detailed the days and hours leading up to the shooting, noting that Brown’s parole officer contacted police, reporting that Brown made suicidal statements, appeared under the influence of drugs, and was seen on a video call waving a rifle and making threats.

Prosecutors also said that Brown had recently been released from a psychiatric hospital and was on parole and probation.

Court records show Brown was previously charged with shooting at police officers in Boston’s South End in 2020. Prosecutors at the time pushed for a longer sentence of 10 to 12 years in prison.

Brown was paroled in 2025.

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