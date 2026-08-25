Brockton man accused of attacking worker with machete during car repossession pleads not guilty

BROCKTON, Mass. — A Brockton man accused of assaulting a worker with a machete pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday.

Wonder Estiverne, 35, was accused of attacking a 42-year-old worker who was repossessing Estiverne’s car on Curbe Street Monday morning.

Police said the worker suffered a serious cut on his arm from the alleged attack.

Estiverne’s defense claimed the repo worker pepper-sprayed him in the face and that he was temporarily blinded.

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He claimed cutting the worker was not intentional.

Prosecutors said that Estiverne left the tow truck in gear, and it rolled into a tree.

According to officials, Estiverne then drove off before leading police on a chase.

Authorities said he made it to Canton before being arrested.

Police said Estiverne admitted to the confrontation and swinging a knife at the worker.

He was ordered held on $10,000 bail.

Estiverne is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 10.

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