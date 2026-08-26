State representative charged for alleged pandemic benefit fraud

BOSTON — A Massachusetts state representative has been charged in connection with alleged pandemic benefit fraud.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office, Francisco Paulino, who represents the 16th Essex District, was arrested and indicted as part of an alleged scheme involving pandemic-related benefits.

In a separate case, federal prosecutors unsealed an indictment charging Lawrence Mayor Brian DePena with allegedly fraudulently obtaining COVID relief funds.

DePena is accused of participating in a separate scheme involving more than $1.5 million in COVID-era small-business loans. Prosecutors previously charged him with wire fraud and money laundering.

Story continues below Trending Shorts

The cases involving Paulino and DePena are separate.

The United States Attorney’s Office will hold a press conference at 11 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group