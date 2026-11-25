Martha Firestone Ford, the longtime Detroit Lions owner and the team’s chair emeritus, died Tuesday, the team announced. She was 101.

Ford, whose marriage to William Clay Ford Sr. in 1947 united two of the country’s manufacturing family dynasties, died at home and was surrounded by family members, the Detroit Free Press reported. No cause of death was given, according to ESPN.

The Fords bought the Lions on Nov. 22, 1963 -- the date of President John F. Kennedy’s assassination, The Athletic reported. She took over his controlling interest in the team after William Ford died in 2014, according to WDIV.

The Lions announced her death in a social media post.

“Over more than six decades with the Detroit Lions, she was a loyal and constant fixture of the franchise, sharing in its history and traditions,” the team said in a statement. “She remained present with the team even this season, attending games with a devotion that endured throughout her life.”

Lions Owner/Chair Emeritus Martha Firestone Ford passes away at 101: https://t.co/22pAecLHBT https://t.co/yAAXvmERF2 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 25, 2026

She was in charge of the team from 2014 until 2020, when she turned the franchise over to her daughter, Sheila Ford Hamp, according to ESPN.

Born Sept. 16, 1925, in Cleveland, Ford was the daughter and second-born child of Harvey Firestone Jr., The Athletic reported. She was the grandchild of Harvey Firestone Sr., the founder of the Firestone Tire and Rubber Company.

She met William Clay Ford Sr. in 1946, who was the son of Edsel Ford and the grandson of automobile magnate Henry Ford, according to the sports news outlet.

They were married in Akron, Ohio.

The couple had four children -- Hamp, Martha Parke Morse, William Clay Ford Jr., and Elizabeth Ford Kontulis, The Athletic reported.

Martha Ford attended every Lions’ Thanksgiving Day game, and the team will pay tribute to her when it hosts the Chicago Bears on Thursday. She also frequented training camp and, well into her 90s, traveled to road games, according to The Athletic.

“To have an owner that’s that hands-on, that wants to be around, you know she’s not an absentee owner,” Miles Killebrew, a Lions safety from 2016 to 2020, told the sports news outlet. “I know the one thing is that Mrs. Ford cares and … I’ve been kind of spoiled by the fact that she definitely cares about the team. She wants us to do well.”

“Martha was special,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “She cared so deeply about her family, the players, their fans, and the city of Detroit. She was committed to making the Lions -- and the game of football -- better.

“Martha and her husband, William Clay Ford, led the franchise with dignity and integrity. We will miss her kindness and sweet sense of humor. We extend our deepest condolences to her children, the entire Ford family, and the Lions’ organization.”

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