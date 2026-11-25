Mass. — As injectable peptides surge in popularity, users, doctors and researchers weigh in on the hype, the science and the risks.

Peptides are everywhere. On social media, they are promoted as everything from a weight-loss tool to a way to boost energy, improve sleep and speed up recovery. But as more people try the injectables, some are asking how well they have been studied, and whether they are safe.

For this Wellness Wednesday, we looked into the booming peptide business to see if it is living up to the hype.

Peptides Arrive on Newbury Street

Inside Skin MD on Newbury Street, you can find treatments like fillers and Botox. As of this year, you can also find peptides.

Emma Harrington, 26, works at the med spa and started taking peptides to complement her workouts. “I immediately was like, I want to try it, see if it helps with energy, recovery,” she said. She says one of the peptides is her favorite because it helps with muscle recovery and sleep.

Dr. Danielle Shanley, medical director at Skin MD, has been guiding her. Dr. Shanley says patients start with a review of their health history, medications and surgical history, along with baseline lab work.

She is upfront about the unknowns. “There’s really no long term data with peptides,” Dr. Shanley said. But she added that these peptides are naturally occurring in the body, so “in theory” there should not be long-term side effects from replacing them.

What Are Peptides?

Peptides are short chains of amino acids that act as messages in the body, and they are already used in medicine. The “P” in GLP-1 medications stands for peptide. Those medications help regulate blood sugar and appetite.

Other peptides are exploding in popularity. One person we spoke to at a Planet Fitness said, “It’s very big, a lot of people using them, a lot of stuff online, you can get them real easy.” Another gym-goer added, “There’s a lot of research still to be done on them and I think they can be beneficial to some people.”

Experts Question the Science

Dr. Dhruv Khullar, an associate professor at Weill Cornell, says the science behind peptides is up for debate. “There’s one set of concerns around, are these things doing anything good in body? Are they potentially doing something harmful in the body?” he said.

One of his main concerns is the gray market, a largely unregulated online marketplace. Some websites sell peptides as research-based but market them for people to use. “There are real concerns about what is actually inside that vial when you’re not getting it from the company or not getting from a place that is proven to have safe manufacturing practices,” Dr. Khullar said.

He also says there is not enough research evidence to back up some of the biggest claims. “Increased endurance, they increased strength, they increased recovery. I mean, who wouldn’t want these things? Is there a single clinical trial that shows that any of these things is true? No,” he said, noting that people may point to a snippet from a study or an anecdote.

Researchers Say Evidence Is Emerging

Jim LaValle, a clinical pharmacist and chair of the International Peptide Society, says research is out there, including early human studies. He pointed to one that looked at musculoskeletal pain improvement. “In four weeks. So no major complications, no adverse events. And significant improvement in that was reported,” LaValle said.

LaValle is working with the FDA to determine if certain peptides should be compounded for individual patients. Health Secretary Robert Kennedy did temporarily allow licensed pharmacies to compound six types of peptides, but that policy does not make them FDA-approved yet.

LaValle says the key questions the FDA advisory committee looked at were: what the chemical is, whether there are safety issues, and what evidence exists, whether clinical or real-world: “Did doctors use it? Did they find it effective? And were there negative outcomes?”

What It Could Mean Locally

The policy shift could affect local offerings. Back on Newbury Street, Dr. Shanley says, “If it (FDA) shows that they’re safe and effective, we do plan to add them to our offerings.”

The Bottom Line

One message came up over and over while working on this report: before you try anything like this, avoid the gray market and consult with your doctor.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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