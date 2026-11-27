SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass. — A woman has been charged in connection with a deadly crash that occurred overnight in Southborough.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, around 12:15 AM, troopers were dispatched to the 60.8-mile marker of I-495 in Southborough to reports of a crash.

State police say an initial investigation found that a black Audi SUV rear-ended a white Nissan at high speed.

A passenger who was in the back of the Nissan was injured and taken to a hospital, where she later passed away. Her identity is being withheld at this time. An additional passenger and the driver of the car were also taken to the hospital with injuries.

The driver of the Audi, 34-year-old Shiva Manouchehrabadi, was arrested and charged with the following:

Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Motor Vehicle Homicide OUI Liquor

Manouchehrabadi will be arraigned at Westborough District Court on an unspecified date. The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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