WALPOLE, Mass. — A blown transformer and power surge caused a major power outages and road closures in Walpole, according to police.

Authorities said the incident happened near the intersection of Common Street and South Street shortly before 7 a.m. Saturday.

The surge resulted in a downed live electrical wire and a small fire outside 83 South Street.

Police said Eversource crews have since made the affected streets safe and are working to restore power throughout the day.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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