Macy’s announces all-star lineup for 100th Thanksgiving Day parade

NEW YORK — The stars will be shining in New York City on Thanksgiving Day as Macy’s announced the lineup of entertainers for its 100th-anniversary parade.

The list of performers includes Megan Moroney, Teddy Swims, Queen Latifah and Keke Palmer, Macy’s announced in a news release.

Other performances include EJAE, Indigo Girls, Natalie Merchant, Baha Men, DEVO, Leslie Odom Jr., Anthony Ramos and Smash Mouth.

There will also be a tribute to Dolly Parton headlined by Megan Hilty.

Other stars who will appear include: Melissa Joan Hart, Jack McBrayer, Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete.

More entertainment, including the Broadway shows that will be featured, will be announced later, Macy’s said in a news release.

The parade will once again feature its traditional giant balloons with characters such as Bluey, Mickey Mouse and Hello Kitty soaring over the parade route. In all there will be 100 inflatable elements in the parade this year.

New floats will roll through the streets of Manhattan this year, including one from DoorDash, a Hogwarts-themed one from HBO, a tribute to service dogs from Purina, and a Geico road trip-themed float.

An All-Stars float will feature characters from past parades, including Angry Birds’ Red, Bugs Bunny, Curious George, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and many others.

“For our 100th parade, we’re creating a celebration of unprecedented scale and will deliver an unforgettable Thanksgiving for millions across the country,” Macy’s chief marketing officer, Sharon Otterman, said in a statement.

Before the parade, and to mark the milestone, there will be a documentary airing called “America’s Parade: 100 Years of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.”

“The film will pull back the curtain on Macy’s landmark 100th Parade, celebrating the people, artistry and imagination behind the tradition. It will blend archival moments with an inside look at preparations for the milestone march and an exploration of how Macy’s brings generations together each Thanksgiving morning. Rare footage from the earliest days of the Parade will be unveiled, as well as an exclusive behind-the-scenes look inside Macy’s Studios where every balloon and float is crafted by hand,” Macy’s said.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade started in 1924 and has stepped off every year except for a three-year break during World War II, the company said.

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