Braintree police searching for missing man who wandered from home

BRAINTREE, Mass. — Braintree police are asking for the public’s help finding a man who wandered away from his home.

Police said William O’Neill was last seen in the area of Davis Road and Calvin Street.

O’Neill was wearing a navy blue jacket, blue jeans and dark-colored shoes when he was last seen, according to police.

Authorities did not provide additional information about when he was last seen or where he may have gone.

Anyone with information about O’Neill’s whereabouts is asked to call Braintree police dispatch at 781-794-8600.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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