Missing Needham teen found safe at South Station

A Needham teen who’s been missing for more than a day was found safe a short time ago.

The Needham police chief told Boston 25 News that Cole Davidson was found Tuesday morning at South Station in Boston.

A massive search was launched yesterday, and there were concerns about him being outside during last night’s storm.

Boston 25 News is working to learn more about how he was located and exactly how he’s doing today.

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