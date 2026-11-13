Owners found, surrender 5 puppies discovered abandoned across Oxford, police say

OXFORD, Mass. — The Oxford Police Department said they have found the owners of the five puppies abandoned throughout town.

Police said that, through a tip, they discovered the puppies originated from 26 City Depot Rd. in Charlton.

The owners told officers that the puppies went missing sometime between Thursday, Nov. 5 and Saturday, Nov. 7.

Officers said the owners have agreed to surrender the puppies.

Police said the puppies, believed to be Cane Corso mixes, were discovered by concerned residents on Clara Barton Road, Federal Hill Road, Buffum Dam Road, and Old Webster Road.

Authorities are asking residents and businesses in the area to check any security camera or doorbell footage from Saturday night between 5 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. for suspicious vehicles or people.

Officers said the puppies were left vulnerable and exposed to potentially dangerous conditions.

The department said cruelty and neglect to animals will not be tolerated.

It is unclear if the owners will face charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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