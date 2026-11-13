Billerica man accused of illegally selling ‘ghost guns’ to federal informant over 2 years

BILLERICA, Mass. — A Billerica man is facing federal charges after being accused of illegally selling ghost guns to a federal informant for over two years.

Aaron Brown, 47, was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm or ammunition and dealing firearms without a license.

According to a federal criminal complaint, the ATF began investigating Brown for alleged illegal firearms distribution in July 2024.

Investigators conducted seven controlled purchases or transfers with a confidential informant between July 2024 and Oct. 2026.

Authorities said the transactions happened in Tewksbury, Lowell and Billerica, involving privately made firearms, magazines, and ammunition.

Six of the alleged transactions involved payments totaling $21,700.

Officers said that during a transaction in March 2025, Brown allegedly discussed trying to obtain machine gun conversion device parts.

According to the affidavit, he also made a statement that an ATF agent interpreted as suggesting Brown could make officers believe he was armed if law enforcement tried to arrest him.

In October, officers executed a planned transaction in Brown’s home in Billerica.

Investigators said Brown sold the informant two privately made rifles, a large-capacity magazine, ammunition, and a suppressor for $5,000. The affidavit says the two also discussed a possible future purchase of an AK-47-style rifle.

Federal investigators said Brown was not a federally licensed firearms dealer and did not have a Massachusetts license to carry or FID card.

Brown was previously sentenced to three to five years in prison for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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