Live más? Taco Bell 50K Ultramarathon brings food along with miles

DENVER — A Taco Bell-themed race put not only people’s feet to the test but also their guts.

The Taco Bell 50K Ultramarathon ran a circle around Denver on Oct. 3, KDVR reported.

This is the event’s ninth year, Fox News reported.

Not only did runners try to survive running about 31.07 miles, or just under five miles longer than a normal marathon, but they also had to eat a minimum amount of Taco Bell food throughout the race.

The course had almost a dozen Taco Bell stops, and runners who wanted to complete the physical and gastronomic challenge had to eat a menu item from all but one of them. Drinks didn’t count toward the menu items.

But it doesn’t stop there.

Runners must have had at least one Chalupa Supreme or one Crunchwrap Supreme by the fourth stop.

If they kept going, they had to have a Burrito Supreme or a Nachos Bell Grande by the eighth stop.

Runners had to keep not only the receipts but also the wrappers “for confirmation of stupidity at the end of the run.”

“If you complete the challenge, you will be deemed a SURVIVOR, revered and heckled for life,” organizers say on the official website.

Cowboy State Daily said about 60% of runners do not finish or DNF.

A reporter for the news outlet ran the race along with about 1,000 people and found out that runners were encouraged to buy some of the Taco Bell items before the race to prevent a backlog.

One off-course bathroom break was allowed and “No on-course Pepto, Alka Seltzer, Pepcid A/C, Mylanta” were allowed.

Runners had a maximum of 11 hours to complete the race.

One point made by Fox News was that it was not only a lot of miles and a lot of food, but the run was also done at Denver’s elevation, or a mile above sea level.

For reference, the highest elevation at the Boston Marathon is 470 feet, but it goes down to 10 feet. Chicago is relatively flat, at about a consistent 600 feet, according to Run.

KDVR reported that the run was not only for fun, but also supported charity.

The Achilles International Denver Chapter helps disabled athletes with shoes, race entry costs, and equipment.

A similar race is scheduled for Nov. 27 in Washington, D.C. One was also held in New York, ABC News reported.

The races are not sponsored by Taco Bell.

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