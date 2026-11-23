A New Hampshire man has been arrested and will face charges after allegedly posting a video on Snapchat threatening a shooting at Winchester High School and uttering several racial slurs.

Police in Winchester were first alerted by Boston police around 7:00 p.m. that Michael Doucette, 25, of Salem, NH, allegedly videoed the outside of the high school.

Officers then drove to Doucette’s Salem, NH home and placed him under arrest.

Police say no weapons were found at his home.

Michael Doucette was arraigned in Woburn District Court on Monday. He will next appear in court on December 21, 2026.

“As has sadly become necessary, when we receive a threat of this nature, especially involving children, we take the individual making the threat at their word and respond accordingly. Such threats are intended to, and do, traumatize a community, especially where, as here, they are aimed at a particular group. I applaud the individual who reported this threat and our law enforcement partners, who acted quickly to identify the person allegedly responsible. Parents entrust the schools with their children and they have a right to rely on the school’s ability to keep their children safe. Making or communicating a threat to or about a school cannot be tolerated. We will charge and seek to hold accountable those responsible for such acts,” District Attorney Marian Ryan said in a statement.

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