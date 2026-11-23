NANTUCKET, Mass. — Former President Joe Biden and his family are back in Massachusetts for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Nantucket Current reports the Bidens arrived on the island Sunday night for their annual Thanksgiving gathering.

The former president and several relatives were escorted to a waterfront compound.

The Biden family has celebrated Thanksgiving on Nantucket nearly every year since 1975.

They are typically seen attending different holiday events throughout the weekend.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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