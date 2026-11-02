Kennedy Center Honorees announced

The entertainers who will receive this year’s Kennedy Center Honors have been announced.

Paul Anka, David Foster, Andy Garcia, David Mamet and Barbara Mandrell will be recognized in the ceremony later this year, The Associated Press reported.

Typically, the honorees are announced in midsummer, The Washington Post reported.

The event will not be held at its namesake venue; instead, it will be held at the Capital One Arena on Dec. 7 because the Kennedy Center is currently closed. A battle over the naming and renovation of the iconic arts center has been ongoing.

The Kennedy Center Honors were established in 1978 and have been attended by presidents from either party despite their and the artists’ political stances.

As the AP pointed out, liberal actress and singer Barbra Streisand and actor Warren Beatty were honored during Republican President George W. Bush’s term. Conservative actor Charlton Heston received his award during Democratic President Bill Clinton’s term.

Trump skipped the ceremonies during his first term, but as chairman of the center, he announced last year’s honorees and hosted the show.

“We are proud to honor this year’s class and to continue a tradition that has defined the Center for nearly 50 years,” Trump said in a statement this year.

No host or broadcaster was announced, the newspaper said.

For more on the honorees, click here.

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