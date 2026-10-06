Emmy Awards move to Prime Video

For the first time, the awards show that honors the best in TV won’t be seen on broadcast television.

Prime Video announced on Tuesday that it will be the new home of the Emmy Awards for at least the next six years.

No longer will the ceremony be shuffled among broadcast networks: ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC, Amazon said in a news release.

“By shifting from a rotating model to a dedicated, long-term partnership, the Television Academy has secured a permanent home for the gold standard of excellence available to audiences worldwide,” Amazon said.

The change starts in September 2027.

For those who are not Prime Video subscribers, the company said the ceremony will not be behind a paywall, but will be “free to view for audiences worldwide.”

“Television has never been more global, and the Emmys should be a celebration that the world can share,” Cris Abrego, chair of the Television Academy, said in the news release. “Now Prime Video audiences in more than 200 countries will be able to experience the Emmys live with no subscription required. Our broadcast partners have been tremendous stewards of the Emmys for many years, helping to build them into the cultural institution they are today.”

The terms of the deal were not disclosed, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The Emmy Awards are not the only ceremony switching to streaming.

The Oscars will also only be availble on streaming, but not until 2029 when it leaves ABC for YouTube, The New York Times reported.

The newspaper said that 49% of television viewing is done on streaming, while broadcast accounts for 19.5%, according to Nielsen data.

As for the Emmys themselves, they boasted 16 million viewers 20 years ago, 11 million a decade ago and 6.8 million this year, the Times said.

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