Pro football’s biggest game is coming to the biggest movie screen.

ESPN, the Walt Disney Co. and the National Football League have agreed to a deal that will air Super Bowl LXI’s live on the big screen in Imax theaters across the United States and in select international market, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The game, scheduled for Feb. 14, 2027, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, will mark the first time in the game’s history that it will be shown live in Imax theaters, KNBC reported.

Super Bowl LXI will mark the first time that ESPN will carry the game. Fans who visit Imax theaters will be able to view the game, the halftime show headlined by Jay-Z, along with pregame and postgame coverage, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Watching the Super Bowl with your fellow fans is one of the great shared experiences in sports, and this first-of-its-kind collaboration with the NFL and IMAX takes it to a historic new scale,” Ken Potrock, president, major event integration for The Walt Disney Company, said in a statement. “With ESPN’s first Super Bowl, we’re reaching fans across an unprecedented range of platforms and meeting them wherever they want to be, with unique moments that only Disney and ESPN can deliver.”

Every snap. Every touchdown. Experience ESPN’s live telecast of Super Bowl LXI in IMAX theaters for the first time ever. The biggest game deserves the biggest screen. Now on more platforms than ever: IMAX, ESPN, ABC and Disney+. Feb. 14, 2027. Ticket details coming soon. https://t.co/0P1YsygB84 — IMAX (@IMAX) November 23, 2026

Imax theater tickets for the game are expected to go on sale in January 2027, according to a news release. Interested customers can visit Imax.com or check with local theaters were Imax tickets are sold.

Additional details, including a list of participating theater locations and ticketing information, will be announced over the next few weeks.

“The Super Bowl is a one-of-a-kind global cultural event imbued with spectacle, sound, drama, and heroes — all the makings of a great IMAX experience,” Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX, said in a statement. “This is a milestone for IMAX that further elevates our standing as a premier global platform for entertainment and events, and we’re excited to work in partnership with Disney, ESPN and the NFL to give football fans an unforgettable night.”

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