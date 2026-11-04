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Election 2026: Byron Donalds elected as Florida’s first Black governor

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Byron Donalds: The Republican made history by becoming the first Black elected as Florida's governor. (Alex Wong/Getty Images )
By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Republican Congressman Byron Donalds, a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump, was elected as Florida governor on Tuesday, according to The Associated Press.

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Donalds, from Naples, becomes the first Black governor in the history of the Sunshine State, The New York Times reported. He continues the Republican Party’s stranglehold on the governor’s mansion. Florida has had GOP governors since 1999.

Donalds will succeed Ron DeSantis, who, under state law, was limited to two terms as governor. He defeated David Jolly, a Republican-turned-Democrat who ran a spirited campaign but was outspent by Donalds.

Speaking to supporters in South Florida on Tuesday, Donalds thanked Trump for his endorsement, the AP reported.

“I want you to hear from Florida that we are still red,” Donalds told the crowd. “Mr. President, I also want to tell you thank you for your support and thank you for being in my corner.”

Donalds, 48, was first elected to Congress in 2020, and endorsed Trump over DeSantis during the 2024 presidential primary, the Times reported.

Donalds has promised to continue DeSantis’ policies on education, deregulation and immigration.

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Donalds is the second governor in Florida’s history to hail from Naples. Rick Scott, who was elected in 2010, was a resident of the Southwest Florida city, according to the Naples Daily News.

Jolly faced steep obstacles in winning the election. There are nearly 1.5 million more registered Republicans in the state than Democrats, and Donalds dominated his opponent in fundraising, the AP reported.

Jolly also turned down opportunities to debate Donald during the campaign.

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